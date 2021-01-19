Top Turkish diplomat to hold talks at Brussels

Turkey's foreign minister will pay a two-day visit to Brussels on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

A Foreign Ministry statement said that Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu "will pay a visit to Brussels on 20-22 January 2021 and hold talks with high-level officials of the European Council and the European Commission as well as the members of the European Parliament."

"Minister Çavuşoğlu will also meet with Sophie Wilmes, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions of Belgium," added the statement.

As part of his busy schedule, Çavuşoğlu will also meet NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg "to discuss bilateral and multilateral relations."

"During the talks in Brussels, all aspects of Turkey-EU relations, Turkey's accession process, current regional and international issues are expected to be discussed. Turkey's expectations for progress in Turkey-EU relations through a positive agenda will be conveyed."