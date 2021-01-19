Russia reports nearly 22,000 new coronavirus cases

Russia on Tuesday reported 21,734 more coronavirus cases, the lowest since Nov. 18, bringing the country's tally to 3.61 million.

The country also confirmed 586 virus-linked fatalities, taking the nationwide toll to 66,623. Recoveries increased by 23,262 to reach 3 million.

Russia's Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko on Tuesday said vaccines against COVID-19 are being administered in all regions of the country.

Some 2 million vaccine doses will be delivered to the regions by the end of January, according to TASS news agency.

Meanwhile, the EpiVacCorona vaccine, developed by the Russia's Vector State Research Centre of Virology and Biotechnology, was reported to be 100% effective against the virus based on the results of the first two phases of clinical trials, the agency reported.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin ordered officials to launch a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. "We need to move from large-scale to mass vaccination," he told Cabinet members.