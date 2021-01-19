Qatar, Pakistan discuss military cooperation

Chief of Staff of Qatari Armed Forces Ghanem bin Shaheen al-Ghanim hosted on Monday the Chief of Staff of Pakistani Air Force Mujahid Anwar Khan in Doha to discuss ways of strengthening military cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement by Qatar's Defense Ministry, the two military chiefs discussed reviewing military cooperation relations and "means of strengthening and developing them." It added that a number of senior officers from both sides were also in attendance.

The statement gave no further details of the meeting.

In February, the Qatari Air Force carried out a joint military exercise with the Pakistan Air Force in Doha.

Both countries enjoy strong military relations, having signed a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding to bolster military cooperation including the agreement on the assignment of Pakistani forces to Qatar in 1985 and defense cooperation in 2010.





