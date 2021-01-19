Kazakhstan to kick off COVID-19 vaccination next month

Kazakhstan on Tuesday announced it will start mass vaccination against the coronavirus next month.

During the first meeting of the newly formed government, Health Minister Alexey Tsoy announced "mass vaccination" with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as of Feb. 1.

Noting that vaccination would be carried out in six phases, Tsoy said health care professionals with high risk of infection will primarily be vaccinated, followed by faculty members, law enforcement officials, citizens with heart, lung and diabetes diseases, and university students.

The country aims to vaccinate nearly 6 million people by the end of this year, he added.

