COVID-19 continues to affect Latin America

Infections of the novel coronavirus and deaths linked to the disease continue to affect countries in Latin America.

According to the Brazilian Health Ministry, a total of 1,050 people lost their lives in South America's worst-hit country over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to over 209,000, while confirmed cases rose to 8.45 million with 61,567 new infections.

Sao Paulo, the country's trade hub, stands out as the most affected region of the country with 1.61 million cases and nearly 50,000 deaths.

MEXICO

The Mexican Health Ministry announced the deaths of 1,219 people in the past 24 hours due to COVID-19, as well as 20,523 new cases. The total fatality count topped 140,000 and the overall caseload stands above 1.63 million.

Furthermore, over 1.21 million people have recovered from the disease.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US, Mexico has the 13th-most cases worldwide.

ARGENTINA

The Health Ministry of Argentine reported 68 daily deaths and about 9,000 infections, bringing the death toll to 45,295 and total cases to 1.79 million.

So far, more than 1.57 million people in the country have recovered from the virus. The country stands as the 12th-worst-hit in terms of total cases.

COLOMBIA

A total of 388 people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours in Colombia bringing the death toll to 48,256, the country's Health Ministry reported.

The infection tally rose to 1.89 million with about 21,000 new infections. Recoveries, on the other hand, reached over 1.71 million.

Since December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 2 million lives in 191 countries and regions, according to Johns Hopkins University. Confirmed cases have exceeded 94.4 million, whereas recoveries have topped 52 million.