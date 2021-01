Medical workers bring a patient out of an ambulance, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside Royal London Hospital, in London, Britain, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain recorded on Sunday its lowest number of COVID-19 cases since Dec. 27 at 38,598 and said 671 people had died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

On Saturday, Britain reported 41,346 people had tested positive and a further 1,295 deaths.