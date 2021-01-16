Tunisian premier Hichem Mechichi reshuffles cabinet, names 12 new ministers

Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on Saturday announced a cabinet reshuffle, naming 12 new ministers.

Mechichi appointed Walid Dhabi as interior minister after Taoufik Charfeddine, who was seen as close to Tunisian President Kais Saied, was sacked earlier this month.

Mechichi had previously sacked the environment and culture ministers.

Chiheb Ben Ahmed was named environment minister and Youssef bin Ibrahim was appointed culture minister.

Youssef Zouaghi was named justice minister, Sofien Ben Touns is the new energy minister and Oussama Kheriji has the agriculture portfolio.

"The coming stage is full of challenges and economic reforms in order to achieve social justice," Mechichi said.

The Tunisian parliament is expected to hold a session to vote on the new line-up.

There has recently been unrest in Tunisia, the birthplace of the 2010-11 Arab Spring revolts, due to high unemployment and poor government services.

