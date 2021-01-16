Muslim scholars offer support to quake-hit Indonesia

The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) offered condolences to Indonesia on Saturday over the victims of a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted the country.

In a statement, IUMS Secretary-General Ali al-Qaradaghi called on Islamic countries and humanitarian organizations to provide urgent relief aid to Indonesia following the quake.

At least 42 people were killed and hundreds injured when the powerful quake jolted the western coast of Sulawesi island on Friday. Some 15,000 people have been evacuated to 15 shelters from the affected areas.

According to country's National Disaster Management Agency, the earthquake struck six kilometers (3.73 miles) northeast of the Majene city, at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).



