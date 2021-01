An official receives the Sinovac vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at Meuraxa Hospital in Banda Aceh on January 15, 2021. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)

Indonesia recorded its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Friday with 12,818 new infections, taking the total to 882,418, data from its COVID-19 taskforce showed.

It also reported 238 new deaths overnight, taking the total to 25,484. It has recorded among the most coronavirus infections and fatalities in Asia.