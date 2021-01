A woman wearing a face mask walks on the square in front of the Old Opera during the coronavirus pandemic in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,368 to 2,000,958, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 1,113 to 44,994, the tally showed.