Turkish charity IHH sends humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees in Lebanese camps

A Turkish relief agency on Wednesday sent humanitarian aid to over 150 Palestinian refugees families living under difficult conditions in a camp in southern Lebanon.

The Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation's (IHH) aid was distributed to families in need in Ein El Hilweh camp, the largest refugee camp in Lebanon where Palestinians live.

The supplies include basic food stuff such as oil, sugar and pasta.

The IHH continues its various aid activities for needy families, which have increased in number with the coronavirus outbreak as well as the current economic crisis in the country.

A total of 22 Turkish aid agencies, including IHH, had launched a campaign for Palestinian refugees struggling in the camps in Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN REFUGEES IN LEBANON

Palestinian refugees live in 12 camps, namely Beddawi, Burj al-Barajnah, Burj Shemali, Dbayeh, Ein El Hilweh, El Buss, Mar Elias, Mieh Mieh, all located in different regions of Lebanon.

More than 483,000 Palestinian refugees live in Lebanon and this number rises to 600,000 with the unregistered ones, according to the UN data.

Approximately 62% of the Palestinian refugees, who make up about 10% of Lebanon's population, live in these camps, where infrastructure and social facilities are very limited, while the rest live around the camps and in different parts of the country.

Lebanon does not accept responsibility for the protection of refugees' rights since it is not a party to the 1951 Convention and the 1967 Protocol regarding the status of refugees.

Lebanon is the second country where Palestinian refugees are subjected to the most rights violations after Israel.







