A medical worker waits her turn to receives a vaccine for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Jakarta on January 14, 2021. (Photo by Dasril Roszandi / AFP)

Indonesia reported on Thursday a record daily rise in COVID-19 cases, with 11,557 new infections, bringing the total caseload to 869,600, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.

It added 295 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 25,246.