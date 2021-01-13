U.S. VP Pence rejects invoking 25th Amendment to oust Trump

US Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday rejected invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump over last week's violence on Capitol Hill.

In a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence said he opposed the move, adding: "I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution."

The development came amid an ongoing vote on the House floor on a resolution calling on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Pence urged Pelosi and "every member of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment."

On Jan. 6, a mob of Trump's supporters stormed Congress, which includes both the House and Senate, resulting in the deaths of five people.

Trump is accused by many opponents of inciting the violence.

House Democrats said earlier that if Pence failed to act, they would move forward with a vote on the impeachment of the outgoing president on Wednesday.