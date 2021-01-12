Las Vegas casino magnate, Republican donor Adelson dies
Billionaire casino magnate and Republican donor Sheldon Adelson has died, according to a statement Tuesday from the Las Vegas Sands company. Adelson, a supporter of outgoing President Donald Trump, was 87.
Adelson died Monday night from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkins lymphoma, Las Vegas Sands said in a statement.