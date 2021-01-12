Indonesia retrieves black box from crashed plane

Indonesian authorities have retrieved a black box from the Sriwijaya Air SJ 182 plane that crashed into the waters of the Seribu Islands on Saturday, the military chief announced on Monday.

Hadi Tjahjanto said the flight data recorder (FDR) was found during the fourth day of the search operation and is brought to the emergency post at Jakarta International Container Terminal 2 by Navy vessel KRI Rigel.

The FDR was found at 4:40 p.m. local time (09030GMT), said Tjahjanto at a news conference, adding that the search and rescue team is still searching for the Cockpit Voice Recorder.

The domestic flight departed from Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta Airport bound for the city of Pontianak in West Borneo when it lost contact within minutes after taking off. It carried 50 passengers, including 10 children, plus 12 crew members.



