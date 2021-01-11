US TOP COURT DENIES TRUMPS ELECTION REVIEW REQUEST

The US Supreme Court on Monday denied outgoing President Donald Trump's request to fast-track consideration of several of his lawsuits challenging the 2020 election results in several states.

The top court rejected pleas by Trump and his allies for quick consideration of cases involving the outcome in five states won by President-elect Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 elections, namely Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The court's decision did not give a breakdown of the justices' votes or their reasons, after the justices previously declined to take any action in those cases in advance of last week's congressional tally of Electoral College votes confirming Biden's victory.

The Supreme Court, however, may still act on some appeals related to the election as several justices expressed interest in a Pennsylvania case over the deadline for mail-in ballots being extended.

But even if the Supreme Court ruled in Trump's favor, Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes would not help the outgoing president overturn Biden's official 306-232 victory in the Electoral College.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated as president on Jan. 20.





