Police officer who responded to US capitol riots dies

A 15-year veteran of the US Capitol Police who responded to the riots last week in Washington, D.C. died Saturday while off duty, the force said Sunday.

Officer Howard Liebengood, 51, was assigned to the Senate Division and has been with the department since April 2005, the Capitol Police said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and colleagues," the statement said.

"We ask that his family and other USCP officers' and their families' privacy be respected during this profoundly difficult time."

The statement did not disclose the officer's cause of death.

The storming of the Capitol building occured shortly after President Donald Trump riled up his supporters at a nearby location, repeating baseless claims that the Nov. 3 presidential election was stolen and vowing never to concede.

Five people were killed in the mayhem including a Capitol Police officer who was reportedly bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher when Trump's supporters overran Congress.