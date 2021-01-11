Bangladeshi mission marks Sheikh Mujib’s homecoming day

Bangladesh's embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara observed the homecoming day of the South Asian nation's founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Sunday.

Every year, Bangladesh celebrates the day with festivity and joy, marking the returning of Mujibur Rahman to Dhaka following nine and a half months of captivity in a Pakistan jail on Jan. 10, 1972.

The event in Ankara was held with a limited number of participants following the strict observance of COVID-19 protocols.

Speaking at the event, Bangladesh Ambassador to Turkey Mosud Mannan said Rahman's homecoming day was a monumental milestone in his country's history which fulfilled the victory of Bangladesh.

"This is a day when we should reiterate our solemn pledge to rebuild our country on the way to attaining the dream of Bangabandhu in light of the policies of the present government," he said, citing the vision of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.