PAKISTANS CORONAVIRUS CASES SURPASS 500,000 MARK

Moviegoers watch a film at a drive-in cinema at Fatima Jinnah Park in Islamabad on January 9, 2021, while movie theatres are closed as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

Pakistan's coronavirus infections surpassed the 500,000 mark on Sunday as authorities struggle to control the spread of the virus.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to 502,416 and related deaths reached 10,644. At least 2,899 new cases and 46 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed.

Pakistan reported its first coronavirus case on February 26. It is now among the 15 countries most affected around the world.

Case numbers have been rising steadily in Pakistan since last month. In response, educational institutions have been closed and lockdowns imposed in virus hotspots.

However, markets, businesses and public transport all continue to operate, and opposition parties regularly hold massive rallies attracting huge crowds - without people being required to wear face masks, social distance or follow other precautionary measures.

Earlier this month, Pakistan announced plans to purchase vaccines against Covid-19 from China's Sinopharm which will be provided free of charge to frontline workers in the first quarter of 2021.

Health workers, elderly citizens and people with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes and heart disease would be first in line to receive the vaccine.

Pakistan also expects to receive free doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations (GAVI) for 20 per cent of its 220 million residents.