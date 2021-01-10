WORLD

Lukashenko says Belarus to draft new constitution by end of 2021 - RIA

(AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday that a new constitution would be drafted by the end of the year and then put to a national referendum, RIA news agency reported.

Belarus has been rocked by protests since an Aug. 9 presidential election marred by voter fraud allegations. Lukashenko, in power since 1994, has rejected criticism while presiding over a sweeping crackdown in the ex-Soviet republic.

