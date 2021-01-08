Turkey records over 11,000 daily coronavirus infections

Turkey on Friday reported over 11,000 daily infections of the novel coronavirus.

The country confirmed 11,749 new cases, including 1,291 symptomatic patients, according to Health Ministry data.

With the new additions, the tally of infections topped 2.3 million, the figures showed.

A total of 186 people lost their lives to the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 22,450.

As many as 9,894 recovered over the past day, bringing the total to over 2.18 million.

Since Thursday, a total of 184,193 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the overall count to 25.86 million.

The number of patients in critical condition dropped to 3,094, the latest figures indicated.

"The number of our patients in critical condition is decreasing by the day. There is a limited increase in the number of active cases," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Since last month, the country has been implementing curfews on both weeknights and weekends to stem the virus's spread.

Since it originated in China in December 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed more than 1.9 million lives in 191 countries and regions.

More than 88.33 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 49.23 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

The US, India, and Brazil remain the worst-hit countries in terms of cases.



