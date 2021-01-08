Thousands of new coronavirus cases recorded in Latin America

Health authorities in Latin America reported new infections and fatalities related to the novel coronavirus.

MEXICO

Mexico reported 13,734 new coronavirus cases and 1,044 new fatalities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has recorded some 1.49 million cases, 131,000 deaths and 1.12 million recoveries.

ARGENTINA

Argentina registered 13,835 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1.69 million, according to the Health Ministry.

The nationwide death toll rose to 44,122 as 146 patients died over the past day. Some 1.48 million patients have recovered so far.

COLOMBIA

Colombia confirmed 17,576 new cases and 344 fatalities over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 1.73 million, and the death toll to 45,067.

Some 1.58 million patients have so far recovered from the virus, according to the Health Ministry.

PERU

Peru registered 1,891 new cases and 58 fatalities over the past day, raising the overall count to 1.26 million, including 38,049 deaths.

The number of recoveries grew to 964,354, showed Health Ministry data.

CHILE

Chile reported 3,693 more infections over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 629,176.

The death toll in the country reached 16,913, with 97 additions over the past day, the Health Ministry said, adding the total number of recoveries rose to 593,235.

GUATEMALA

Guatemala reported 872 more infections and 29 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 141,074, including 4,928 deaths.

To date, 129,542 people have recovered from the disease in the country.







