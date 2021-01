German politicians decided to extend a partial lockdown in Europe's top economy as coronavirus deaths continue to mount despite tough restrictions in the run-up to the holidays. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 31,849 to 1,866,887, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 1,188 to 38,795, the tally showed.