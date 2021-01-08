AstraZeneca to apply for authorization in EU

Astra Zeneca is expected to apply for conditional marketing authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine next week, the European Medicine Agency (EMA) said Friday.

"After having received more data from the company, EMA is expecting Astra Zeneca to submit a conditional marketing application for its #COVID19vaccine next week," said the EMA on Twitter.

"Possible conclusion - end of Jan, depending on data and evaluation progress," it added.

The European Union authorized the use of COVID-19 vaccines from BioNTech/Pfizer on Dec. 21, and Moderna on Wednesday.