Turkish forces neutralize 5 more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized five more YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The terrorists were trying to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone, south of Turkey's border, according to the ministry.

Vowing to protect the Operation Peace Spring region, the ministry on Twitter said: "Five more YPG/PKK terrorists, attempting to infiltrate the region to disrupt peace and security, were neutralized by our fire support instruments."

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.