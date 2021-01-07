TRUMPS FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF MULVANEY QUITS NEW POST

Outgoing US President Donald Trump's former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday he is resigning from his current position in the administration in the aftermath of riots at Capitol Hill.

Mulvaney said he called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo late Wednesday and told him about his resignation from his post as US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.

"I can't do it. I can't stay," he told CNBC's Squawk Box, claiming that officials who choose to stay in the Trump administration are worried the president "might put someone worse in." He said that Donald Trump is "not the same as he was eight months ago."

"We didn't sign up for what you saw last night," he said. "The president has a long list of successes that we can be proud of. But all of that went away yesterday, and I think you're right to ask the question as to 'how did it happen?.'"

Supporters of Trump protesting Congress' certification of Joe Biden's presidential win clashed Wednesday with police and breached the Capitol building, making their way to the Senate floor. At least four people were killed, including one woman who was shot by Capitol police.

In the last 24 hours, several White House officials have stepped down, while more are reportedly considering resigning.

Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Deputy Chief Of Staff Chris Liddell were considering resigning, according to reports.

Earlier, Matt Pottinger, White House deputy national security advisor; Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump; Sarah Matthews, White House deputy press secretary and Rickie Niceta, White House social secretary submitted resignations.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced at the request of the US National Guard that he is deploying 1,000 members of the New York National Guard to Washington, D.C. for up to two weeks.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have condemned the assault on the Capitol and called the riots a "coup, despicable act of terrorism and national embarrassment" in separate tweets and statements.

Trump, his political allies and millions of Americans who support the president have for months claimed that the Nov. 3 presidential election was rigged.