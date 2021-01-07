SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER DEMANDS TRUMPS OUSTER

US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer demanded President Donald Trump's removal from office Thursday after violent protests, saying he "should not hold office one day longer."

Schumer said in a statement that the storming of the Capitol building Wednesday was an "insurrection against the United States, by the president."

Trump should be immediately removed from office, either by the 25th Amendment or impeachment, he said.

"The quickest and most effective way—it can be done today—to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump," said Schumer.

The amendment says in case of the removal of the president from office or of his death or resignation, the vice president shall become the president.

The president can be removed if the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet determine he is "unable to discharge the powers and duties" of the office.

Schumer's demand came after hundreds of pro-Trump protestors stormed the Capitol building and ensuing violence resulted in the deaths of four people.

More than 50 people have been arrested, and dozens of injuries were reported.

Trump and his political allies have for months alleged that the election was rigged and nothing but "fraud."





