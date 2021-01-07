Facebook, Instagram 'indefinitely' extend Trump block

Facebook and Instagram "indefinitely" extended a block on outgoing President Donald Trump's accounts until a peaceful transition of power is complete, Marc Zuckerberg said Thursday.

"The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

"His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world."

Noting that the company removed Trump's statements on Wednesday in fears they "would be to provoke further violence," he said following the certification of election results by Congress, the priority for the country "must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after inauguration pass peacefully."

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," Zuckerberg said. "Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

Trump supporters protesting Congress' certification of Biden's presidential win clashed Wednesday with police, eventually breaching the Capitol building and making their way to the Senate floor.

Trump and his political allies have for months alleged that the election was rigged and nothing but 'fraud.'





