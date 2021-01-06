Turkish agency TIKA equips photo lab and radio studio in Kabul

A photographic laboratory and a radio studio equipped by Turkey's state-run aid agency opened Wednesday in the Afghan capital Kabul.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Sayid Mubin Hashimi, the vice rector of Faculty of Communication at University of Parwan, thanked Turkey and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) for their support.

Zuhtu Cal, TIKA's coordinator in Kabul, said they were happy to conclude the project at the university that supports education and indirectly contributes to promotion of journalism in the country.





