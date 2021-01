A health worker wearing a protective suit tests a motorist for the Covid-19 coronavirus after a road was blocked to prevent residents from travelling over the New Year holidays in Surabaya on December 31, 2020. (Photo by Juni Kriswanto / AFP)

Indonesia recorded its biggest daily rise in COVID-19 infections on Wednesday with 8,854 new cases, bringing the total number to 788,402, according to data from the country's COVID-19 task force.

It also reported 187 new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 23,296. Indonesia has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Southeast Asia.