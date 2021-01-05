Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu to pay an official visit to Portugal

Paying an official visit to Portugal on Thursday, Turkey's foreign minister will discuss with his Portuguese counterpart bilateral relations as well as Turkish ties with the EU, whose rotating presidency Portugal currently holds, according to Turkey.

"Turkey-EU relations, the Portuguese EU Presidency, as well as current regional and international issues" will be among the topics when Turkey's Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu speaks with Augusto Santos Silva, said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Tuesday.

"On the occasion of the visit, preparations for the second Turkey-Portugal Intergovernmental Summit will also be discussed," the statement added.

Portugal took the reins of the EU Presidency on Jan. 1, a position it will hold for six months.



