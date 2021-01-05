Kenya confirms 219 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Kenya registered 219 new cases of the novel coronavirus and four fatalities, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the country reached 97,127, while the death toll stood at 1,690.

The Health Ministry also confirmed 184 recoveries over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 79,257.

The capital Nairobi remains the most affected county with 141 infections reported on Tuesday, followed by Bungoma with 26 infections and Uasin Gishu with seven infections, according to the ministry.

On Sunday, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the nationwide night curfew until March 12.

In an executive order, Kenyatta also announced a 60-day ban on all gatherings except funerals and weddings of up to 150 people.





