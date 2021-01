Streets are empty near the medieval Holstentor in Luebeck, Germany, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. The German government will decide about further restrictions to avoid the outspread of coronavirus on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 11,897 to 1,787,410, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 944 to 35,518, the tally showed.