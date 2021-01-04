YPG/PKK attack costs lives of two children in northern Syria

Two children were killed Monday in a terrorist attack in northern Syria, according to security sources.

Several civilians, including a 14-year-old child, were injured in the bomb attack in a village near Tal Abyad province.

Turkey on Oct. 9, 2019 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey's borders, help the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Since then, Turkey has reached agreements with both the US and Russia to force the terrorist group to withdraw from the planned terror-free zone.

However, the YPG/PKK has continued to carry out attacks in Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn despite pulling out of areas under a deal reached by Turkey and the US in October 2019.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.







