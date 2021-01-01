Turkish police seize over 21 kg of meth in anti-drug op
Turkish police seized 21.2 kilograms (over 46 pounds) of methamphetamine Friday from a vehicle in the country's southeast, according to a security source.
Police teams seized the drugs after stopping a vehicle in Baykan district of Siirt province and arresting two suspects, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
The drugs were found hidden in the trunk, mixed with liquid.