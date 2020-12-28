Some 34,000 French homes without power after winter storm

Some 34,000 homes in central and eastern France are without electricity after winter storm Bella struck.

The regions of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes and Bourgogne-Franche-Comte as well as Alsace were particularly affected, AFP news agency reported on Sunday evening, citing the network operator Enedis.

Massive snowfall is expected in parts of the country.

Power was down earlier in some 18,000 households in the northern French coastal regions of Brittany, Normandy and Hauts-de-France. The situation there has normalized and mains electricity is working again, the agency reported.

The weather service Meteo France spoke of strong gusts and high waves on the Atlantic coast. Wind speeds of up to 145 kilometres per hour were measured at the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The prefecture of the department of Manche on the English Channel called on citizens to be particularly careful because of the strong wind.