Belarus set to deliberate on constitutional reform

Belarus will hold a meeting of All-Belarusian People's Assembly in February next year to discuss constitutional reforms, the country's President Aleksandr Lukashenko announced on Monday.

Lukashenko called the assembly "a body of direct democracy," and said the representatives of all groups of the Belarusian society will take part in the convention on Feb.11-12.

Simultaneously, a wide public dialogue on necessary constitutional amendments will be held throughout the country, he added.

Lukashenko noted the constitutional reform is being carried in the conditions of unprecedented external pressure.

The president had announced his plan to amend the Belarusian constitution prior to the 2020 presidential election that he won on Aug. 9.

The US and the EU rejected the election and imposed sanctions on top Belarusian officials for their role in vote manipulation and a crackdown on protesters.