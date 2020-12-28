Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh violate cease-fire, martyring one Azerbaijani troop

Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh violated cease-fire on Sunday and martyred an Azerbaijani soldier, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On December 27, at about 15:30, an illegal Armenian armed group or a detachment of six remnants of the Armenian armed forces attacked the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Aghdam (Akaku) village of the Khojavend region.

"A serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, soldier Ganbarov Elmir Rayil was killed and soldier Aliyev Emin Suleyman has been injured. As a result of the actions taken, all six members of the illegal Armenian armed group were annihilated," the ministry said on Twitter.

It also warned against "firm measures" by the Azerbaijani Army if such a case happens again.

NAGORNO-KARABAKH CONFLICT

Relations between the former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, recognized as an Azerbaijani territory, and seven adjacent regions.

When new clashes erupted on Sept. 27, the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from occupation.

The two countries signed a Russian-brokered agreement on Nov. 10 to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

However, Armenian army violated the cease-fire on Dec. 13 and martyred three Azerbaijani soldiers in Khojavend's Sur village and a soldier and a civilian near the Hadrut town, according to the Defense Ministry.

The truce is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, whose armed forces have been withdrawing in line with the agreement.



