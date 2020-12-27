Philippines imposes restrictions against new Covid strain

The Philippines has extended a ban on flights from Britain and ordered strict quarantine for travellers from other countries with reported cases of a new strain of the novel coronavirus, the presidential spokesman said Sunday.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier ordered that all flights from Britain not be allowed to land in the country until December 31. The ban was extended for two more weeks after New Year's Eve, his spokesman Harry Roque said.

"Also approved by President Duterte are recommendations . for the strict mandatory 14-day quarantine for travellers coming from countries/areas that report the Covid-19 new variant, which include Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia," he added.

The quarantine will be imposed even if the travellers have a negative RT-PCR test result, Roque said.

In a meeting with government officials and infectious disease experts Saturday evening, Duterte said he was open to imposing stricter lockdown protocols in the Philippines if the new Covid-19 strain spreads in the country.

"We are making some projections but if the severity in number would demand that we take corrective measures immediately, then we just have to go back to lockdown," he told the meeting.

"There is no way of knowing how this thing would evolve," he added. "It is evolving, this new strain, but how far, how fast is the progression,we don't know yet. So the best way is really to play safe. You put a stop to their travel."

The Philippines has a total of 469,005 cases of coronavirus infections as of Saturday, according to the Department of Health. The death toll was at 9,067, it added.