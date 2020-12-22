Russia summons ambassadors of Germany, Sweden and France over Navalny sanctions
WORLD Reuters
Russia's foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned senior diplomats from several European Union countries to voice discontent over their response to the poisoning attack on opposition leader Alexey Navalny.
Russia's foreign ministry summoned the ambassadors of Germany, Sweden and France on Tuesday over European Union sanctions imposed on Moscow over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the RIA news agency reported.
The European Union has imposed sanctions on top Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin over Navalny's poisoning.