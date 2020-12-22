PAKISTAN REJECTS INDIAS DENIAL OF ATTACK ON UN VEHICLE

Pakistan on Monday categorically rejected India's denial to accept responsibility for allegedly targeting members of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) last week along the Kashmir border.

Islamabad accused Indian border troops of attacking the UN vehicle along the Line of Control (LoC), a de facto border that divides the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir between the two nuclear rivals. New Delhi rejected the charge.

"The deliberate targeting of a UN vehicle engaged in discharging the mandate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) constitutes a grave violation of India's obligations under the UNSC resolutions and the UN Charter, which includes the obligation to ensure the safety and security of the UNMOGIP observers," said a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

Reiterating its condemnation of the Indian "attack" on the UN vehicle, Islamabad called on New Delhi to respect the 2003 cease-fire agreement and maintain peace along the borders.

"The Indian side is also urged to allow UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per UNSC resolutions," the statement added.





