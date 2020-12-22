EU says all non-essential travel to, from UK 'should be discouraged'

The EU on Tuesday recommended member states to discourage all non-essential travel to and from the UK after a new strain of coronavirus was found in the country.

"While it is important to take swift temporary precautionary action to limit the further spread of the new strain of the virus and all non-essential travel to and from the UK should be discouraged, essential travel and transit of passengers should be facilitated," said the European Commission in a statement.

"Flight and train bans should be discontinued given the need to ensure essential travel and avoid supply chain disruptions," it added.

The recommendation includes "the necessary exemptions for citizens and residents returning home and other essential travelers," Didier Reynders, the commissioner for justice, said in the statement.

The commission recommended member states to coordinate free movement restrictions.

"Travelers with an essential function, for instance medical staff, should be required to undergo a test (RT-PCR test or a rapid antigen test within 72 hours prior to departure), but should not be required to undergo quarantine while exercising this essential function," the statement noted.





