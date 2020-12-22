EU citizens can enter France from UK if they have negative COVID test -PM

Passengers arrive on a flight from London amid new restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at JFK International Airport in New York City, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

French and EU citizens will again be allowed to enter France from Britain from Tuesday midnight provided they have a negative COVID-19 test that is less than 72 hours old, the French prime minister's office said on Tuesday.

It added in a statement that British citizens or citizens from third countries who have residence in France or the European Union could also enter the country or transit through it from Britain as long as they had a negative Covid test.