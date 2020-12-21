US Senate passes 1-day funding to prevent shutdown

The US Senate passed late Sunday a one-day extension of funding to prevent a government shutdown.

After the bill cleared the Senate floor, President Donald Trump signed the stopgap measure just before the midnight deadline.

The bill comes amid bipartisan leaders announcing Sunday that they reached an agreement on a larger $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package that failed to pass in Congress prior to the November 3 election.

"I'm pleased we have reached an agreement on COVID-19 relief and an omnibus, which I expect we'll pass tomorrow and send to the Senate," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland said via Twitter.

After confirming the agreement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said "The package will deliver emergency relief to a nation in the throes of a genuine emergency" on Twitter.

While only half of 22 million Americans could find employment since March after losing their jobs due to COVID-19, around 11 million workers were facing to see their federal unemployment benefits ending as of Dec. 26.

The relief bill includes a $600 direct payment as personal checks, a $300 boost to the federal unemployment insurance benefit, and extending eviction notices for renters for an unspecified period of time.