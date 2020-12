Boris Johnson said Saturday that holiday gatherings can’t go ahead and non-essential shops must close in London and much of southern England. (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire(/PA via AP)

The United Kingdom recorded a further 33,364 COVID-19 cases on Monday and 215 deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus within 28 days.

That compares with 35,928 cases announced on Sunday and 326 deaths.