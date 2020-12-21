Pakistani lawmaker dies of COVID-19

Senior Pakistani lawmaker Kalsoom Parveen succumbed to COVID-19 in the capital Islamabad late Sunday, officials confirmed.

A Senator from the southwestern Balochistan province since 2015, she represented the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, a main opposition group, and had been under treatment for the novel disease for the past few weeks.

President Arif Alvi, Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Information Minister Shibli Faraz, among others, condoled her death.

With 1,792 new infections and 62 related deaths, the total caseload in the country of 220 million has reached 458,968, including 9,392 deaths.

Authorities have imposed restrictions, including a ban on both large indoor and outdoor gatherings, to contain the second wave.





