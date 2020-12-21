Italy has a patient with new strain of coronavirus

Italy has detected the new strain of the coronavirus in a patient who had recently arrived in the country from the UK.

The patient had landed at Rome's Fiumicino airport and is now in quarantine, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Several European countries, including Italy, have banned flights to and from the UK after the country announced a new strain of the virus is spreading in London and southern England.

With a surging new coronavirus strain, fresh restrictions will cancel Christmas mixing in London, the southeast and the east of England starting Sunday morning, Britain's prime minister announced on Sunday.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock also said Sunday that the new coronavirus strain is "out of control."

Over 1,100 people in the UK have been infected with the new strain of the virus, according to official figures.





