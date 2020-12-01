PAKISTANS COVID-19 CASE COUNT CROSSES 400,000

Daily coronavirus fatalities hit a four-month high in Pakistan as the country's total case count crossed 400,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Another 67 patients lost their lives to the virus-the highest single-day figure since July-pushing the death toll to 8,092.

With 2,458 more infections recorded over the past day, Pakistan's overall caseload reached 400,482, including 343,246 recoveries.

The number of daily cases, however, has been under 3,000 for three days now.

Nearly 50,000 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with a positivity ratio of 6%, the ministry said.

Pakistan has witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths over recent weeks, following months of relatively low figures after it lifted restrictions and reopened businesses in May.

As part of efforts to avert a second wave, authorities have reimposed "smart" lockdowns in areas across the country, along with a general ban on public meetings and rallies.

Entertainment venues such as cinemas and theaters have also been closed, while indoor weddings and public gatherings have been banned.







