Mexico reports 6,472 new coronavirus cases, 285 more deaths
WORLD Reuters
Published
Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 6,472 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 285 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,113,543 cases and 105,940 deaths.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.