Trump accuses FBI and DOJ of being missing in action on investigating 2020 election

US President Donald Trump accused the FBI and Justice Department of being "missing in action" on investigating the 2020 election in which he has long claimed a widespread voter fraud occurred.

"You would think if you're in the FBI or Department of Justice, this is the biggest thing you could be looking at," Trump told Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures program. "Where are they? I've not seen anything."

"They just keep moving along and they go on to the next president," he added.

Trump, who is yet to concede to President-elect Joe Biden, is continuing his fight through several legal challenges against vote counts.

"I ask, are they [DOJ and FBI] looking at it? Everyone says, 'Yes, they're looking at it,'" Trump said. "Look, where are they with [Former FBI Director James] Comey, [former FBI Deputy Director Andrew] McCabe and all of these other people?"

"They lied to Congress, they lied, they leaked, they spied on our campaign," he added, referencing an earlier probe on Russia interference in the previous 2016 elections.

"Where are they with all of this stuff? And what happened to [US Attorney John] Durham? Where's Durham?" he asked.

''NO WAY WE LOST THIS ELECTION!'' he said later in the night on Twitter.

A partial recount in Wisconsin, one of the states that Trump challenged the results, concluded Sunday with Biden's winning margin over the Republican leader increasing by 87 total votes.

Meanwhile, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Haris continue cabinet and staff picks. On Sunday, they announced the members of the incoming administration's communications staff -- the first in US history to comprise exclusively of women.

Jen Psaki will serve as White House press secretary, Kate Bedingfield will assume the role of White House communications director and Symone Sanders will be a senior adviser and spokeswoman for Harris, according to the announcement.

Elizabeth Alexander will serve as communications director for first lady, Jill Biden, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Ashley Etienne will be Harris's communication directors. Karine Jean Pierre will take on the role of principal deputy press secretary, while Pili Tobar was announced as deputy White House communications director.